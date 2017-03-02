Google Home app update lets you see current alarms and timers, set their volume

A minor update to the Google Home app is rolling out now, bringing a much-requested feature (that, frankly, should have been there from the beginning). You can now view your currently-running alarms and timers in the Google Home app, as well as set a volume level specifically for them. A teardown of the app reveals some other much-requested features are in the works as well…

Until now, if you’ve ever found yourself wondering how much time is left on your Google Home timer (or which alarms you might currently have set), you had to ask your device using a voice query. This new feature makes it easy to see your timers and alarms at a glance. As I mentioned, it also lets you set a volume that is completely independent of the volume you can change by swiping on the top of the Home.

Unfortunately, those timers and alarms seem to be hidden pretty deeply in the app at the moment. To find them, open the app, tap the icon in the top-right to access your device screen, tap the three dots on the Google Home icon to access the Settings, and then tap “Alarms & timers”. It’s not exactly the easiest to find (I think it would be great to have this on the Discover tab), but at least it’s there. Check it out:

Also deeply hidden in this update (as discovered first by Android Police) are the first signs of multi-user support being in the works for Home. At the moment, Google Home can only be personalized and connected to a single Google account, but some strings discovered corroborate what we already knew — that Google is working on the ability to add more users and voice recognition to tell between them.

You can download the updated version of the Google Home app on APKMirror, or, as most people probably will, you can just wait for it to roll out to your device via the Play Store.