9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link 802.11ac Wireless Router $100, Logitech Bluetooth Mouse $12, Mpow Bluetooth Earbuds $18, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Daily Deals: Logitech M557 Bluetooth Mouse $13, Dell 24-inch 1080p IPS Monitor w/ LED Backlight $100, more
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Bluetooth Sport Sweat-proof Earbuds $18, more
Best Buy’s Tax Time Sale takes $200 off MacBook Air, plus deals on iPad Air 2, iMac, TVs and much more
9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]
App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
LG 75-inch 4K 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV w/ webOS 3.0 for $2,475 shipped (Reg. $3,300)
- 2-Pack of Foscam HD Wireless IP Cameras for $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Games/Apps: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $30, Steep $30, iOS freebies, more
- Klipsch Reference Series X6i In-Ears in black for $80 shipped (Reg. $120+)
- Up your podcast game with the Samson Studio Condenser Microphone Kit for $45
- Kickstart Your Business: QuickBooks Pro 2017 Training $20, and more!
- AcuRite Wireless Home Weather Stations from $60 shipped
- Banana Republic up to 40% off Pants, Shirts, Sweaters, and Dresses
- Macy’s $10 Men’s Fashion Event: Crosshatch Flat-Front Shorts, more
- eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+ unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639
- AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: price down to $2,100 shipped
- Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped
- The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 3.3-Feet MFi Lightning to USB Cable (2-pack) $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more
Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro or Apple Watch a new case for $4 Prime shipped
Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4 each (Reg. up to $14)
Anker’s best-selling 2-port Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve made, on sale for $7.50 Prime shipped
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 (Reg. $200+)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar System for $200
- Score a Free 60-Day Kindle Unlimited Membership ($20 Value)
- Sony Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar for $109
- Hamilton Beach BrewStation 12-Cup Coffee Maker is just $20
- APC surge protectors at Amazon from $7 Prime shipped
- Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 7-Piece Cookware Set is $120
- Brilliance Trilogy Kindle eBooks for $1
- 6-pack BR30 65W BR30 LED Light Bulbs $14
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $35
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Theater System: $155
- TextExpander 1-yr. plan $20 (Orig. $50), more
- Use your PS4 DualShock controller on your Mac & PC: $14
- Get this Legendary Jedi Master Yoda Collector’s Toy for $30
- 20-oz Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is down to $9
- Free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards
- Free Chromecast w/ Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)
- Kmashi 15,000mAh Dual-Power Bank $13 (Reg. $17), more
- Toms up to 60% off top styles: shoes, accessories, more
- Pebble 2 w/ HRM for only $50 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- 100 Must-Have Feel Good MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.99/ea.)
- Runner’s World Magazine 2-yrs for $10 (Reg. $17/yr.)
- Kindle eBook freebies for March: The Halo Effect, more
- Rosetta Stone, the ‘Gold Standard’ Software: $150 (Orig. $229)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB (Unlocked) Smartphone for $480
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Bike U-Lock under $26
- PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Printer $37 (Reg. $50+)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set is down to just $89 (Reg. $130+)
- Enjoy Charles Dickens’ classic novel for free
- Oculus Rift and Touch bundles now $200 off
- Nintendo amiibo deals from $4: Duck Hunt, R.O.B
- Reebok Outlet is offering 40% off all Activewear and Shoes
- 4-pack Cree A19 Soft White Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $13.50, more
- Get a coupon for a free Charburger w/ Cheese from The Habit Burger Grill
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio
Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design
- LEGO is unveiling new ‘Women of NASA’ minifigs featuring notable scientists and astronauts
- The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience
- Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder
- Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans
- Pizza Hut debuts Bluetooth Pie Top sneakers with one-click ordering for NCAA March Madness
- Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood
- Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device
- The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10
- Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209
- Lexar’s latest 256GB microSD card is designed for GoPro users and 4K content
- Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods
- Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features