Latest Google app beta testing dedicated ‘Visual Search’ interface, other image features

The latest beta update of the Google app began rolling out last night, with only minor visible changes. However, underneath, it appears that Google is finally working on proper image search in version 6.14 and is adding other photo-related features.

Not currently live, the feature will be accessible from the Google app’s navigation menu. Tapping ‘Visual Search’ will launch an interface with a camera view and a large bottom bar that tells users to tap on any part of the image. A top bar shows the Google logo as well as a beta tag.

After selecting a part of the photo, users will be presented with a carousel of search suggestions in a card-like format that features a corresponding cover image. Tapping on one will open full search results.

Searching with images is technically already possible with Screen search (previously Now on Tap), though the workflow is not too obvious. Then again, with Google Assistant — which began rolling out yesterday — not having this functionality, it makes sense to have a dedicated part of the app for this feature.

Other changes in this version include the save feature in Google Images being added to the navigation drawer. ‘Saves’ is organized with tabs for ‘Saved items’ and ‘Tags.’ Its new location is much more accessible then first having to go to the image tab and might encourage usage of the feature.

Neither ‘Visual Search’ or ‘Saves’ is live, though it might be enabled for some users as part of A/B testing. Sign up to beta test the Google app here.

Thanks to EvoWizz