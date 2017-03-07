You can now buy a replacement facepad for your Daydream View headset

Google has today made some replacement facepads available for its Daydream View VR headset. You can pick them up right now on the Google Store for $15.

This is a pretty nice option for those who are dedicated users of their Daydream View — that fabric facepad can probably get grimy over time if you’re spending long sessions in VR every day. As for me? Mine’s practically good as new; I haven’t touch my headset since I reviewed it last fall.

This comfy facepad attaches easily and comes in a versatile gray hue that complements each of the three Daydream View headset¹ colors. Use it as a replacement facepad, or keep it on hand for when you want to share your headset with friends.

Fifteen dollars isn’t bad for a replacement facepad, especially considering the full headset still retails for a little-bit-too-much $79. Head on over to the Google Store to grab one if you need it.

