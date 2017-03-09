9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 256GB Flash Drive $48, UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $160, more

- Mar. 9th 2017 11:57 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Today only, grab the SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $48 shipped (Reg. $65)

Daily Deals: UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $160, more

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip are on sale for $150 shipped (Reg. $225)

Best Buy offers nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus additional savings on certified open-box models

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Samsung’s Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer drops to $74 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Rachio Smart Sprinkler 8-zone Controller with Alexa control (2nd Gen.) for $166 shipped (Reg. $200)

Add Apple HomeKit to your outlets: Koogeek Smart Plug for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker

Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]

Mindset’s new Bluetooth headphones are designed to track your concentration

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide