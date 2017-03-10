9to5Toys Lunch Break: Honor 8 (unlocked) $319, DJI Phantom 3 Pro (refurb) $569, Samsung 128GB microSDXC Card $35, more

- Mar. 10th 2017 10:26 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Honor 8  64GB Unlocked w/ accessory bundle for $319 (Reg. $400+)

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

Samsung 128GB microSDXC Card $35, Logitech MK530 Keyboard and Mouse $25, more

PureVPN Protects Your Online Privacy at Lightning Speed, Lifetime Subscription now $60 

Best Buy offers nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus additional savings on certified open-box models

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

If you don’t mind the original Apple Watch, Amazon has the 38mm Stainless Steel model w/ Classic Buckle for $280 (Orig. $649)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $109 shipped (Reg. $169)

Add Apple HomeKit to your outlets: Koogeek Smart Plug for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Das Keyboard 4C Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/ USB Hub: $85 shipped (Reg. up to $114)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display

Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide