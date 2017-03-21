9to5Toys Last Call: August 2nd Gen. Smart Lock $183, Fitbit Charge 2 $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)
Grab the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband for only $100 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
- Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
- Harman Kardon is selling its HKTS 15 5.1-Ch. Home Theater bundle for $150 (Orig. $650)
- The iBaby 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Digital Baby Monitor for iOS/Android: $142 (Reg. $170+)
- Choose between two Aukey LED lamps and outfit your desk with stylish lighting starting at $20
- Get up to 70% off men and women’s TOMS at Nordstrom Rack’s limited online sale event
- Let your kids explore the world with the Oregon Scientific Interactive SmartGlobe for $40
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
- Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Suit up and get more than $500 off in Macy’s Suiting Event: Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and more
- PSN Exclusives Sale w/ PS4 titles from $3: God of War 3 Remastered $6, more
- If you ever wanted or need to renew your Motor Trend magazine sub: 4 yrs. for $12
- Best Buy has BISSELL’s PowerGlide Bagless Pet Upright Vacuum at $100 (Reg. $150)
- Kate and Jack Spade offer up to 75% off sale items plus an extra 25% off
- Monopoly Here and Now is a tribute to the classic favorite: Buy it for only $6 (Reg. $10)
- Green Deals: D-Link Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plug w/ Alexa control $25 Prime shipped, more
Take $219 off Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $780 shipped (Reg. $999)
Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
Mophie Juice Pack Wireless iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case: $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
Save half-off the award-winning PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 w/ digital download (Reg. $60)
iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $4)
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $7)
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
Keep your MacBook cool with the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $15 Prime shipped (Reg $20)
Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money
- Insignia Powered Bookshelf Bluetooth Speakers $80, DYMO Handheld Label Maker $10, more
- Legrand 4-Port USB In-Wall Charging Outlet $20 (Reg. $35), more
- Amazon Gold Box up to 50% off PUMA shoes, workout gear, accessories and more!
- Score a new beard shaver or trimmer in today’s Amazon Gold Box, priced from $40 shipped
- Games/Apps: Resident Evil HD Remaster $10, Gears of War 4 $24, iOS freebies, more
- Architectural Digest w/ digital iPad/Kindle access is down to just $6/yr (Reg. $30)
- Get a free BJ’s Wholesale Club 90-day trial membership
Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy
Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more
Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks
- Dell 28-inch Ultra HD $K Monitor $300 (Reg. $380)
- Anker 5-Port Quick Charge USB Wall Charger $24
- LG Watch Style Smartwatch $180
- Philips Hue w/ Google Home $279 ($50 off)
- Free Roku Streaming Stick w/ a month of Sling TV at $20
- Two Google Homes: $229 ($258 value)
- Get $30 off a number of handyman services from Amazon
- 8-Pack Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens $7, more
- Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat $104 shipped, more
- Academy Winners 5-film Collection $12, more
- Stock up on GAP jeans with 40% off: Khaki Skinny Fit for $36
- Kindle eBook starting at $2 (Reg. $10)
- adidas/Mitchell & Ness Snap-Back Hats $8 shipped
- 6pm offers up to 70% off: Columbia, New Balance
- Amazon Echo Dot w/ the Evo battery base for $28 (Reg. $35)
- Amazon’s Michelin Stealth Windshield Wiper promotion: 2 for $20 (Reg. up to $30)
- Rainy day with the kids? The classic game of UNO for under $3 at Amazon to the rescue!
- Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot for $95 (Reg. $120+)
- Add The Frog Prince to your Kindle eBook collection for free
- VUDU is offering 50% off select movies
- DJI Phantom 4 Drone (refurb.) for $729
- Free year of ShopRunner ($79 value)
- Ultra HDTV Deals: Samsung 65″ Curved $1,399, more
- Brenthaven Collins 15-inch Shoulder Bag $30 (Orig. $130)
- Sperry Top-Sider offers up to 50% off shoes
- Amazon offers the RTIC 30-oz. Hot/Cold Tumbler for $10
- Dock your iPhone or Android on this aluminum stand for $6.50
- Aukey wireless switches w/ two remotes for $22
- Apple’s official Black Leather Case for iPhone 7 for $35
- Add Vansky’s mood lighting strips at $11 (Reg. $16)
- Green Deals: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower $119, more
- Anker Camera Lens Kit $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Bose Wall Mount Outdoor Environmental Speakers for $280
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar System for $150
- Puma brings 20% off sale items for spring
- Ralph Lauren extra 30% off: polos, shorts and more!
- The DJI Phantom 3 Video Camera (Refurb) $569 (Orig. $1,259)
- TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker $16 (Reg. $22)
- 3-Pack of USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty, available now from $10
Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more
An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric
- Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
- Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
- Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
- UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds
- The Joto drawing robot sketches out your app-controlled art, headlines from Alexa, and more
- Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds
- Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected
- Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more
- Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet