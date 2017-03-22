Google Duo adds audio calling, while Allo allows file sharing in group chats, wide rollout soon

Long hinted at in teardowns, Google Duo is finally adding the ability to make audio-only calls. Meanwhile, Google Allo adds the ability to share files, as well as a machine learning-powered feature to find the right emoji and sticker more quickly. These features are launching first in Brazil, with international rollout in the next few days.

Aimed at situations where there is a poor network connection, Duo will now allow users to switch to audio-only calls. Google notes that audio calls work “well on all connection speeds” and is data efficient.

According to earlier teardowns, the interface works by swiping down on the main screen of the app to reveal a video/audio toggle. Sliding towards the latter setting brings up a screen where users can start a call. This feature is launching in Brazil starting today, with the rest of the world seeing it in the next few days for Android and iOS.

Highly requested in countries like Brazil, Google Allo is adding the ability share documents in group chats. File formats include pdf, .docs, .apk, .zip, and mp3. Additionally, Allo is adding a new Smart Smiley feature that uses machine learning to help pick the right in context emoji. Tapping the new icon on the compose bar will suggest relevant emojis and stickers.

File sharing is live starting today for Android users around the world, while Smart Smiley is launching only for Portuguese in Brazil.