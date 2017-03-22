Amazon Alexa is now making its way to the Mate 9, but it won’t work system-wide

Back in January, when Huawei announced that the Mate 9 would be making its way to the U.S., the company also announced that the smartphone would be receiving the Amazon Alexa smart assistant in a future update. Well, Huawei will be pushing out that update today but, unfortunately, Alexa will only work within one app…

Starting today, March 22 at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT, Huawei will begin pushing out an over-the-air update to all U.S.-based Mate 9 handsets that will include a new Huawei Alexa app. That’s right, you won’t be able to actually access and use Alexa anywhere on the handset other than the new app.

While it is disappointing that you won’t be able to access Alexa system-wide like you can with Google Assistant, you still get full Alexa functionality out of the app itself. This includes being able to ask the app to order something from Amazon Prime, home automation functionality, entertainment news, and so much more.

The Huawei Alexa app is rather simplistic, featuring only a single button within the app. Simply tapping on it should give you access to all of the functionality found in one of Amazon’s Echo smart home speakers.

The full press release can be found below if you want more information about the update. And if you’re interested in picking up the Huawei Mate 9, make sure to read our full review first and then head on over to Amazon as the smartphone is currently available for $588 shipped.

Press release: