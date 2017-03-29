Samsung’s Galaxy S8 launcher app drawer works a lot like a weird version of the Pixel Launcher

While playing with the Galaxy S8 earlier today, I quickly noticed something interesting — there’s no app drawer. At least, there’s no visible one. Quickly I found out that Samsung has implemented a new gesture to access the app drawer, and it works a lot like Google’s Pixel Launcher…

The basic idea here and is that if you swipe up or down on the home screen, you’ll be greeted with your app drawer. Assuming that the drawer only has one page, another swipe will send it away as well.

It’s not intuitive by any means at all, but it’s something that, once you get used to it, you’ll probably wonder how you went without it. In just 5 minutes of playing with it, I fell totally in love with the gesture.

If a swipe up for the app drawer sounds familiar, it should, as Google’s Pixel Launcher does essentially the same thing. Swiping up on the lower portion of the display will pull up the app drawer. The main difference with Samsung’s implementation is that it works anywhere on the homescreen as long as you aren’t swiping up on an app icon.

For those of you wondering, yes, you can still enable an actual app drawer icon on the launcher as well within the settings menu.