Based on what you’ve seen, are you buying the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+? [Poll]

After several dozen different rumors and leaks, we finally got our first official look at both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier today. While we really didn’t really learn anything new about the smartphones, we did get confirmation as far as specs and software functionality goes. Now that we know almost everything about the phones, do you plan to purchase either the Galaxy S8 or S8+?

Pretty much every rumor that has popped up over the last two months around the Galaxy S8 has come true. This includes the brand new design of the handsets with the “bezel-less” display, the addition of Samsung’s new Bixby smart assistant, and even the internal specs.

We also learned some additional information about Galaxy S8 carrier availability. As of right now, we know that the two phones will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint but we will most likely hear from more carriers soon.

So now that the Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are you thinking about purchasing one? And if so, which one are you most interested in? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!