Carrier availability: Here’s what we know about Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, more

Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ today, but as usual, each US carrier is going to be announcing their own availability and pricing for the phone. While some speculated sky-high prices for the S8 and S8+, some initial prices we’re seeing from carriers suggest that it won’t be priced all too differently than last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge…

Samsung says that preorders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ start tomorrow, March 30th, but the phone won’t be available to purchase outright until April 21st. Here’s pricing at each carrier:

AT&T

AT&T has confirmed it will be carrying the phone, and has provided the following details:

On AT&T Next you can get the Galaxy S8 at $25 or the Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service. Or, on AT&T Next Every YearSM you can get the Galaxy S8 at $31.25 or the Galaxy S8+ at $35.42 for 24 months with eligible service. Business customers can purchase either device on Enterprise Installment Plans (EIP) over 36 or 24 months.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has confirmed that it will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and has also confirmed its pricing.

The carrier says that the Galaxy S8 (standard) will be $750 at full retail (a slightly less $729 at MetroPCS), and you can get it on monthly installments for $30 a month for 24 months with a $30 down payment. Jump! On Demand is $0 down with $33/month payments for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is slightly more pricey, starting at $850 at full retail. That phone will require a $130 down payment, and from there you’ll be paying $30 a month for 24 months just like the standard Galaxy S8. Jump! On Demand is the same pricing as standard monthly installments.

Verizon

Verizon will be carrying the phone, but we don’t have any details yet!

Sprint

Sprint will be carrying the phone, but we don’t have any details yet!

US Cellular

Nothing yet!

We will update this post as more details emerge.