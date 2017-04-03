Google Wifi adds ‘Scheduled Pause’ to halt internet connectivity for certain devices

Google Wifi is now the latest product from the company that includes a feature to control and temporary pause usage. While Family Link disables a managed device, ‘Scheduled Pause’ can be used to just halt the Wi-Fi for certain devices with a fine amount of granularity.
Scheduled Pause is marketed as a feature to reduce distractions associated with being online. Kids getting ready for school is one use case, as is minimizing interferences when you’re about to sleep.
That’s why we built Scheduled Pause, a new feature in Google Wifi that lets you automatically pause the Internet for everyday events like “Bedtime” to help wind down at the end of the day, or have a daily “Homework” schedule so your kids can focus before dinner.
To set-up, the general Family Wi-Fi feature has to first be enabled and then users will have access to Scheduled Pause. For instructions, head to Google’s support page for this feature.