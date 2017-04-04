9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG Watch Style from $153, Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones $145, VIZIO 55″ UHDTV $600, more

- Apr. 4th 2017 10:38 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG Watch Style Smartwatch for iPhone and Android available from $153

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $145

VIZIO’s SmartCast 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $600 shipped

Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation eases your morning blues at $50

Amazon’s Android Unlocked Event discounts popular devices to all-time lows

Nintendo Switch Review: The hybrid that changed my mind about consoles

9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]

The Best Travel Duffel Bags of 2017

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Daily Deals: Belkin USB Outlet Wall Charger w/ Battery $17, SHARKK Bluetooth Speaker $45, more

Samsung 4.1-Ch. 460W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ HDMI $239 (Reg. $300+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

PicoBrew Model C hits Kickstarter with an eye on affordable at-home brewing

Kudrone is your affordable 4K Smart Nano Drone

Lyra is an intelligent commuter bike with smart lighting and GPS

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker iPhone 7/Plus Cases and Screen Protectors from $2 Prime shipped

DODOcase launches 40% off sitewide sale

Amazon Fire tablet sale brings best prices of the year from $40

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

