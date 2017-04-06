LG pushing Android Wear 2.0 to the LG G Watch R and Watch Urbane starting today

Android Wear 2.0 went official back in February, but its rollout has been pretty slow, to say the least. Only a few watches have been updated so far, but today LG is expanding that list by kicking off the rollout for the LG G Watch R and the first generation LG Watch Urbane.

As pointed out by several users of these smartwatches (via Android Police), the update should be rolling out to your device now. My own LG G Watch R has yet to be updated, but for those who have seen the update, it carries Android version 7.1.1 on Android Wear version 2.0. It’s great to see LG updating these older devices, but it remains to be seen how performance will be affected.

This update also marks some of the oldest Android Wear hardware to be updated, as the Watch R was part of the second “phase” of Android Wear devices a couple of years ago. Other OEMs such as Fossil, Nixon, Casio, and others have also started rolling out 2.0 to their watches.