‘Style ideas’ in Google Search shows images of products being used in real life

Following the addition of a “Similar items” feature earlier this week, Google Image Search will also showcase how fashion products look in real life. Using machine learning,”Style ideas” will be available on mobile starting today.

Leveraging machine vision, Google Search can now identify products in lifestyle images. When looking at a fashion items, Style ideas will surface a “grid of inspirational lifestyle images and outfits that showcase how the product can be worn in real life.”

This is particularly useful for making sure items look as good as their stock imagery. Hopefully, Search will surface more than just images from the store or brand.

Style ideas can be accessed by scrolling down on an image page and is the section right after the Similar items carousel. That feature also uses machine learning to find products that you also might like and includes pricing.

Users are able to see more Style ideas by tapping ‘More’ with the usual related images available at the very end of the page. Style ideas and Similar items are available starting today, but only on the mobile web and in the Android app.