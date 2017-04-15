This week’s top stories: The best new Android phones [Apr], hands-on w/ YouTube TV, Google Allo 9.0, YouTube’s hidden dark mode, & more
In this week’s top stories: Our look at the best Android phones this month, hands-on with YouTube TV, Google Allo 9.0, YouTube’s hidden dark mode, and much more.
We kick things off this week with our recommendations for the best Android phones you can buy currently, including our picks for the best affordable options. We go hands-on with YouTube TV. And we take a look at new features and changes arriving with Google Allo 9.0.
A new Google Earth app is launching April 18. We show you how to activate YouTube’s hidden dark mode on Google Chrome. And we take Huawei P10 for a spin in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Best Android phones you can buy [April 2017]
- Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [April 2017]
- A Nexus 5X user upgraded his device to 4GB of RAM and everything still works
- Comment: Huawei’s CEO doesn’t seem to believe in Android Wear any more than I do
- Samsung and Sprint launch new mid-range Galaxy J7 Perx with 3300mAh battery, Android Nougat, more
Apps |
- Google Assistant adds ‘Notifications’ toggle in settings for phones and Home
- How to activate YouTube’s hidden dark mode on Google Chrome
- Google Allo 9.0 suggests its desktop chat client will work just like WhatsApp
- Google Allo 9.0 prepares for chat backups to Google Drive & external storage [APK Teardown]
- This is how Google Home/Assistant’s new shopping list works [Gallery]
- Google is building a job platform called Google Hire from its ‘Bebop’ acquisition
- New Google Earth launching April 18, promises a ‘brand new experience,’ likely VR focus
YouTube TV |