This week’s top stories: The best new Android phones [Apr], hands-on w/ YouTube TV, Google Allo 9.0, YouTube’s hidden dark mode, & more

In this week’s top stories: Our look at the best Android phones this month, hands-on with YouTube TV, Google Allo 9.0, YouTube’s hidden dark mode, and much more.

We kick things off this week with our recommendations for the best Android phones you can buy currently, including our picks for the best affordable options. We go hands-on with YouTube TV. And we take a look at new features and changes arriving with Google Allo 9.0.

A new Google Earth app is launching April 18. We show you how to activate YouTube’s hidden dark mode on Google Chrome. And we take Huawei P10 for a spin in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android

Apps

YouTube TV

This week's top videos

