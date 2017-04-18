Google Voice’s spam call filtering is now on par with the Phone app on Pixel/Nexus

While minor, the latest update to Google Voice brings the relaunched service’s spam filtering up to par with the detection built into the Phone app on Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

The Google Phone app — also available for Android One — received updated spam protection back in July of 2016. In addition to the detection service, the incoming call screen turns red when a suspected spammer calls in.

Google notes that for Voice these improvements catch 2x more spammers and identities 40% more calls correctly as unwanted. For users, this results in 20% fewer spam reports.

The original Voice also had spam detection, with the new desktop and mobile apps featuring a dedicated page for filtered calls, text messages, and voicemail. However, this option can also be disabled if users get too many false positives by going to Security under Settings.

Improved spam filtering should already be live on Google Voice’s Android, iOS, and web clients.