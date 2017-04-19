Apex Launcher is coming back next month with Nougat features and more in tow

When you think about launchers on Android, the first two that probably come to mind are Action Launcher 3 and Nova Launcher. However, looking back a couple of years, there was a third contender trying to take Nova’s crown — Apex Launcher. It has been a while since Apex has been updated, but today the developers have revealed that it’s coming back.

In a Medium post today, the developers confirmed plans to release the first major update to Apex Launcher in over two years, which will be coming next month. Not many details are revealed regarding what to expect beyond “making Apex even more feature rich and fast on Android 7 Nougat and beyond.”

Presumably, this will include support for Nougat features such as app shortcuts and possibly styling like Google’s Pixel Launcher. Along with the blog post, Apex also revealed new Facebook and Twitter accounts that you can follow for updates.

If you recall, this isn’t the first “launcher resurrection” in recent memory, as ADW Launcher did something similar last year. Hopefully, Apex’s return brings back the same quick performance and customizability that it was known for in the past.

