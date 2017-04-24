Project Fi’s ‘Travel Trolley’ vending machines w/ free travel goodies are now at 9 airports

Google started giving away free stuff in airport vending machines last December, and now it appears the company is expanding this perk to more airports throughout the country. San Jose’s airport was one of the first, but now it appears that you’ll be able to find a Fi “Travel Trolley” in 9 different airports.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Beyond San Jose, you’ll now find be able to find a Trolley at Philadelphia International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Midway International Airport in Chicago, Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, Sacremento International Airport, Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

As we reported last year, these Travel Trolleys are packed to the brim with lots of different kinds of travel-related accessories: eye masks, socks, charging cables, and more. See the full list below for exact terminals and gates where you can find these free goodies. You can also share your experience at a Trolley with the hashtag #FlyWithFi for a chance to win a free Google Pixel, Google says.

With the Project Fi Travel Trolley, we’re hoping to make traveling just a little more pleasant by providing travel-related goodies at the airport. Keep an eye out for a Travel Trolley at the following airports: PHL, Terminal F, just prior to the first gate

ORD, Terminal 3, between concourse K and H

MDW, Terminal 1, between Gate A5 & A3

SJC, Terminal B, across from Gate 25

MSP, Terminal 1, Concourse G

SAC, Terminal B, across from Gate 12

BUR, Terminal A, gate A3

SEA, Concourse A, gate A3

RDU, Terminal 2 When you use the Travel Trolley, make sure to share your experience on Twitter using “#FlyWithFi”. Our favorite wins a Pixel phone. See details and terms. While the Project Fi Travel Trolley will always provide goodies for subscribers, we’re also giving non-subscribers a chance to redeem a gift through our Fi Travel Trivia game. Make sure to give it a shot next time you see a Travel Trolley. For more information on the Project Fi Travel Trolley, check out our Help Center article.