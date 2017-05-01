May 16 tipped to be Samsung Pay’s launch date in the United Kingdom

Contactless payments are the future, there’s no doubt about it. Apple and Google know this well, and so does Samsung, which is looking forward to expand its Samsung Pay service beyond the US and the homeland of Korea…

There hasn’t been any official word by Samsung just yet, but a tipster passed SamMobile a few screenshots recording their chatlog with not one but two Samsung UK reps, who both claimed May 16 to be the designated launch date for the service in the country.

As per the service’s technicalities, it will take advantage of NFC- as well as MST-based terminals, giving it an edge over both Apple Pay and Android Pay, which are designed to use NFC alone.

This is not a big deal for UK customers as the country’s infrastructure is among the most solid in the world (meaning NFC terminals run aplenty), but the extra security given by MST will still be a nice addition for customers of the Korean firm.

We will report back with more information whenever the announcement becomes official.