9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear VR $39, Anker PowerCore Dual USB Wall Charger $42, Android Auto Receiver $450, more

- May. 4th 2017 10:48 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Head below for the rest of today’s best deals…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Samsung Gear VR Virtual Reality Headset $39, more

Anker PowerCore Dual USB Wall Charger w/ 5000mAh Battery $21 (20% off)

JVC 6.8-inch Apple CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver $450 (Reg. $600)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 2.4A Dual USB Wall Charger $5, more

Star Wars May the Fourth Sales: LEGO, Apparel, Toys, Freebies, more

Save Big on Authentic Star Wars Memorabilia in today’s Gold Box, from $64

Review: Logitech’s MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse masters all your devices

Review: The iLoud Monitor Speakers w/ Bluetooth and a micro footprint

Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful

9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

Hootoo Shuttle USB-C Hub adds 3 USB-A ports & more to your MacBook for $30

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175

Monoprice unveils Strata Home: affordable Sous Vide cookers, robo vacs and more

Dreamscreen adds reactive backlighting to your 4K TV and home theater setup

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)

DJI Phantom 4 Drone gets another price drop to $799 shipped

Twelve South’s HiRise Stand docks your iPhone, iPad and more for $17

Fitbit discounts up to 40% off: Blaze $150, Flex 2 $60, Alta HR $130

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide