YouTube bets big on free, ad-supported content w/ shows from Ellen, Kevin Hart & more in the works

According to a new report from Bloomberg, YouTube is looking kickstart its original content efforts. The report explains that the company plans to produce a half-dozen original series that will be made available for free on YouTube, with the goal of funding over 40 original shows and movies over the next year…

Headlining YouTube’s new content efforts are unscripted shows from comedian Kevin Hart, talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, and comedy duo Rhett & Link. Google is also expected to increase its spending on YouTube Red.

Each show will vary in style significantly. For instance, Ellen will take viewers “behind the scenes of her program,” while Hart will test different workout routines alongside rotating celebrity guests in his show “Kevin Hart: What the Fit?”

YouTube plans to announce its new efforts at an event for advertisers this evening, as attracting more advertisers is the company’s biggest goal with these original content projects. For instance, Ryan Seacrest is producing a new “Best.Cover.Ever” singing competition show that will be sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. YouTube hopes that it will be able to convince advertisers to invest more money in web video, as opposed to standard TV.

“We’re working with YouTube stars and big celebrities that we know have global appeal, advertiser appeal and are largely established on the platform,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s head of original content, said in an interview.

YouTube’s decision to fund ad-supported programs comes after the company saw a study on the number of TV shows being produced, most of which appear on premium services with no ads. YouTube hopes that its free, ad-supported efforts will attract users who don’t have an interest paying for a premium service.

What do you think of these YouTube original content efforts? Do they sound like anything you would tune into and watch? Let us know what you think down in the comments.