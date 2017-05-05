9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home + Philips Hue Lighting Kit $258, Lenovo Chromebook $128, ASUS ZenPad Tablet $270, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

 

Google Home + Philips Hue White & Color Lighting Kit: $258 ($314 value)

Lenovo N22 11.6-inch 4GB Chromebook w/ 802.11ac Wi-Fi: $128 (Orig. $199)

ASUS ZenPad 3S 10 64GB Tablet: $270 (Reg. $300) | eBay

JVC 6.8-inch Apple CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver $450 (Reg. $600)

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Smartphone Accessories: Top Greener Dual USB Charger Outlet $15, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

GE Sol smart lamp coming this fall with HomeKit and Alexa support

Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range

Battle Bay for iOS/Android from the makers of Angry Birds available now

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

Hootoo Shuttle USB-C Hub adds 3 USB-A ports & more to your MacBook for $30

Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

