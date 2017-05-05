What information would you want a Google Home with a display to show? [Poll]

After being reported on earlier this year, a new set of leaked images has revealed Amazon’s new Echo with a built-in display. With it being rumored that the next Home will also act as a mesh router, do you think it should also have a touchscreen?

Looking at the leaked photos, it appears that the next Amazon Echo will act as an information hub for your household. On it, you will be shown the time, the weather, calendar appointments, and potentially much more. There is, of course, still a built-in speaker that is used when responding to questions or when you want to listen to music.

The current Google Home was designed to fit into almost any household with the option to even customize its bottom half. Just like with the Echo, the Home can only answer questions asked of it by voice. This means it is practically useless when it is just sitting on a shelf. There is no way to quickly glance over at it and see what time it is or what the weather is going to be.

So, do you think the next version of the Google Home should have a touchscreen? What information would you want on it? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!