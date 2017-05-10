9to5Toys Last Call: LG G4 32GB (refurb) $90, Poweradd Pilot X7 Portable Battery $16, Bose SoundLink Headphones $229, more

- May. 10th 2017 11:30 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

LG G4 32GB (refurb, unlocked): $90 (Reg. $180) | eBay

Poweradd Pilot X7 20,000mAh Battery Power Bank from $16.50

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $229 (Reg. $279)

ZTE Axon 7 64GB (unlocked): $330 (Reg. $380) | Amazon

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $32, more

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Daily Deals: HP OfficeJet All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint $40, Miroir Element DLP Projector $125, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Otterbox unveils new rugged Venture coolers and Elevation tumblers

Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features

Framed Tweets turns anyone’s Twitter speak into a work of art

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide