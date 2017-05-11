9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD 4TB Portable Hard Drive, Caseology Samsung/LG Cases from $4, Beats Powerbeats3 $130, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
WD 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $100 (Reg. $120)
Caseology cases on sale: Galaxy S8/Plus, S7/Edge, LG G6, more from $4
Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more
Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Headphones: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250
Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179
Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality
Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]
Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles
10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]
9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Belkin USB Wall Charger w/ 3000mAh Battery $15, Vantage 16-inch Laptop Case $9, more
- YI Wireless IP Security Camera $30 shipped (Reg. $40+)
- Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)
- Krashlander for iOS hits lowest price in over a year: $1
- Block Fortress titles for iOS hit lowest price in years: $1 ea
- App Store Free App of the Week: Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free (Reg. up to $2)
- MacID for iOS: unlock your Mac using iPhone or Apple Watch, now just $1
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200
- Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500
- iTunes $50 Gift Card from PayPal for $42.50 with email delivery
- Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off
- Take $330 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- At $4, this Apple Watch Case is a sporty complement to your Nike band
- Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm (Cert. Refurb) for $285 (Orig. $399), more
- iPhone 7/ 7 Plus Leather Card Cases $7, more
- FreeStereo Truly-Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $55 + more audio deals
- Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes extra 30% off $150+: jeans, accessories and more!
- Steam Link is on sale for $20 at Amazon, Controller now $35 too
- Städler Made’s $300 Pizza Oven brings the restaurant experience home
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Mafia II, Back to Bed, more
- Agent A spy/puzzle iOS game drops to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War 3 PS4 $6, Alien Isolation Complete $16, more
- DEWALT FLEXVOLT Circular Saw + Battery Kit $200 shipped
- George Foreman Grill/Panini Press down to just $12 Prime shipped
- Save 50% Off PureNails Professional Manicure and Pedicure Sets at Amazon
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches
PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids
Hyperkin’s new HD NES Classic console plays original cartridges
- Pharrell x adidas bring the heat with new Tennis HU colorway
- PES 2017 Soccer comes to iOS/Android this month + in-game freebies
- Otterbox unveils new rugged Venture coolers and Elevation tumblers
- Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features
- Framed Tweets turns anyone’s Twitter speak into a work of art
- AOC’s newest 16-inch 1080P IPS USB-powered displays ultra-thin and portable
- Como Audio’s new speakers take on Sonos with multi-room audio playback
- H&M’s Vacation Shop has all of the Summer Must-Haves
- Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design
- Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker
- SNOOZ brings white noise machine into the 21st Century with iPhone control
- Harman’s Echo competitor features Cortana virtual assistant and Skype calling
- Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]
- Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone
- Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag
- Reigning Champs x adidas release French Terry Collaboration
- AirBuddy is the “smallest and lightest” diving gear on the market
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)
Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack
Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- LEGO Architecture Louvre Kit $42, more
- Aukey LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $32, more
- Get 2TB of Cloud Storage: $60
- Sperry extra 30% off sale
- Garmin Forerunner 230 GPS Running Watch $155
- G-Drive Pro Thunderbolt 2TB External Drive $210
- Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer $70
- Vansky LED Light Strip for $14 (Reg. $22)
- Car & Driver Magazine: 4 yrs. for just $12 (Reg. $50+)
- Papa Johns Buy 1 Get 1 Free Regular Priced Pizzas
- Canon SL1 DSLR (cert. refurb) w/Lens $299 (Orig. $699)
- Gonex Survival Kit Keychain for $4
- Green Deals: GreenWorks 80V 16-inch Cordless Trimmer $161, more
- Polk Audio TL150 5-piece Surround Speaker System for $170
- Anker PowerLine II Dura 10-ft MFi Lightning Cable for $12
- God of War III Remastered, The Order, more from $4 on PSN
- You can get a Free 8×10-inch Print for Mother’s Day from CVS
- Char-Broil 3-Burner Gas Grill hits Amazon all-time low at $148
- AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Humidity $24
- Wine Enthusiast Magazine: 3-yrs for just $7 (Reg. $70+)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Electric String Trimmer $73, more
- Pizzacraft PizzaQue Outdoor Oven makes pies for $74
- Bestek Surge Protector with 4 USB ports $14, more
- Nike takes an extra 20% off all clearance
- Philips Sonicare Electric Air Flosser drops to just $35
- ProGear Foldable Magnetic Upright Bike $28 (Reg. $64)
- Dremel Rotary Tool Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $42 (best-seller)