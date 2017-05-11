9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD 4TB Portable Hard Drive, Caseology Samsung/LG Cases from $4, Beats Powerbeats3 $130, more

- May. 11th 2017 10:29 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

WD 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $100 (Reg. $120)

Caseology cases on sale: Galaxy S8/Plus, S7/Edge, LG G6, more from $4

Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more

Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Headphones: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon

Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250

Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]

Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: Belkin USB Wall Charger w/ 3000mAh Battery $15, Vantage 16-inch Laptop Case $9, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches

PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids

Hyperkin’s new HD NES Classic console plays original cartridges

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)

Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide