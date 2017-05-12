9to5Toys Lunch Break: Cowin E-7 Bluetooth Headphones $39, Dell Laser Printer $50, HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor $150, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Cowin E-7 Bluetooth Headphones: $39 (Reg. $70)
Dell Monochrome Laser Printer w/ AirPrint: $50 shipped
HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI ports: $150 (Reg. $190)
Daily Deals: Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker III $199, Logitech Harmony Elite and Amazon Echo $350, more
Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more
Caseology cases on sale: Galaxy S8/Plus, more from $4
Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality
Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]
9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon Gold Box: Anker Bluetooth Speakers + Headphones from $18
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger $23.50, more
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch 256GB Tablet $1,180 (Reg. $1,400)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Little Kitten virtual pet app free (Reg. $2)
- Agent A spy/puzzle iOS game drops to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Krashlander for iOS hits lowest price in over a year: $1
- iTunes $50 Gift Card from PayPal for $42.50 with email delivery
- MacID for iOS: unlock your Mac using iPhone or Apple Watch, now just $1
- Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store
- Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm (Cert. Refurb) for $285 (Orig. $399), more
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200
- At $4, this Apple Watch Case is a sporty complement to your Nike band
- Take $330 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (open-box) $500 shipped
- Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500
- Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs
- Mac App Roundup: iMazing 2 $25, MarginNote Pro $25, Movie Sherlock $15, more
- VRgluv will change the future of VR for the better
- HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI ports: $150 (Reg. $190)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Notes Writer+, 100 Rogues, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $15, more
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells reach new low at $180
- 20th Century Women is this week’s iTunes and Amazon $1 Movie Rental
- Huffy, Hyper, and more Men/Women’s Mountain Bikes from $59
- Agatha Christie Kindle eBooks for $2 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- GE’s Bluetooth Outdoor Smart Outlet lets you schedule lights for $30
- ESPN Magazine + digital Insider access: 2 yrs. for $8 shipped
- LEGO: Ghostbusters Ecto 1&2 $40, Angry Birds $35, Star Wars $18, more
- Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Basketball Hoop hits Amazon all-time low at $40
- Thermos King Food Jar + Folding Spoon $20 Prime shipped, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR
Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover
Mafia 3’s open-world organized crime comes to Mac today
- Städler Made’s $300 Pizza Oven brings the restaurant experience home
- Lighthouse uses deep learning to do more than a typical security camera
- AstroPrint + AstroBox Touch will make 3D printing as easy as Pi
- Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches
- PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids
- Hyperkin’s new HD NES Classic console plays original cartridges
- Pharrell x adidas bring the heat with new Tennis HU colorway
- PES 2017 Soccer comes to iOS/Android this month + in-game freebies
- Otterbox unveils new rugged Venture coolers and Elevation tumblers
- Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features
- Framed Tweets turns anyone’s Twitter speak into a work of art
- AOC’s newest 16-inch 1080P IPS USB-powered displays ultra-thin and portable
- Como Audio’s new speakers take on Sonos with multi-room audio playback
- H&M’s Vacation Shop has all of the Summer Must-Haves
- Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design
- Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker
- SNOOZ brings white noise machine into the 21st Century with iPhone control
- Harman’s Echo competitor features Cortana virtual assistant and Skype calling
- Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]
- Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone
- Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag
- Reigning Champs x adidas release French Terry Collaboration
- AirBuddy is the “smallest and lightest” diving gear on the market
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250
Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)
Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- TP-Link AC2600 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gigabit Router for $90
- Mophie Juice Pack Helium for iPhone 5/s/SE (2-pack) $13.50
- T-Mobile offering BOGO free deal on Galaxy S8 starting May 12
- Oster Pro Blender 1200 with 24 oz Smoothie Cup for $50
- Camp Chef 18-inch Smoker w/ Stainless Door: $141
- Oakley 50% off Clearance Sale
- WORX 12A Corded Electric Leaf Blower $44, more
- YI Wireless IP Security Camera $30 (Reg. $40+)
- iPhone 7/ 7 Plus Leather Card Cases $7, more
- FreeStereo Truly-Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $55
- Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes extra 30% off $150+
- Steam Link is on sale for $20 at Amazon, Controller now $35 too
- DEWALT FLEXVOLT Circular Saw + Battery Kit $200 shipped
- George Foreman Grill/Panini Press down to just $12 Prime shipped