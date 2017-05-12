9to5Toys Lunch Break: Cowin E-7 Bluetooth Headphones $39, Dell Laser Printer $50, HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor $150, more

Cowin E-7 Bluetooth Headphones: $39 (Reg. $70)

Dell Monochrome Laser Printer w/ AirPrint: $50 shipped

HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI ports: $150 (Reg. $190)

 

Daily Deals: Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker III $199, Logitech Harmony Elite and Amazon Echo $350, more

Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more

Caseology cases on sale: Galaxy S8/Plus, more from $4

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

Amazon Gold Box: Anker Bluetooth Speakers + Headphones from $18

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger $23.50, more

TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR

Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover

Mafia 3’s open-world organized crime comes to Mac today

Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250

Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

