What’s at the top of your Google I/O 2017 wishlist? [Poll]

Google kicks off its annual developer conference tomorrow morning with a keynote address. Based on past keynotes, we know that Google normally lays out the company’s plans for upcoming versions of Android, Chrome OS, and sometimes even previews new projects and hardware products. What do you want to see Google announce tomorrow?

Unlike the past several I/O’s, we really don’t have that many ideas as to what Google might be unveiling at this year’s developer conference. The one rumor that has been floating around is one that involves Google creating a standalone VR headset. Unlike Daydream which uses a phone as the computer and display, and unlike high-end VR units like the Vive or Oculus Rift, Google’s headset is rumored to have inside-out tracking. Basically, instead of having sensors placed around the room, this headset would have built-in technology that could scan and track a room in real-time.

So, do you think Google will take the stage tomorrow and announce something spectacular and new? Is there a product or project that you want to see Google unveil? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!