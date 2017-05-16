9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue 3rd Gen Starter Kit $135, eBay 20% off tech coupon, Aukey Bluetooth Speaker $33, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Philips Hue 3rd Gen. White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (refurb) $135 (Orig. $200)

eBay takes 20% off tech over $25

Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33, more

Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]

Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $16, Legrand Quad USB In-Wall Charging Outlet $12, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer

The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”

SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ Alexa + HomeKit gets first discount to $229

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)

AmazonBasics Lightning Dock and Radio for $34 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

