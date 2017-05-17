9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G4 Plus 64GB + Accessories $220, DJI Phantom 3 Pro Drone (Refurb) $549, Beats Powerbeats3 Earphones $120, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto G Plus 4G 64GB Android Smartphone + Accessory Bundle: $220 ($335 value)
DJI Phantom 3 Professional Drone with 4K (Refurb): $549 (Reg. $1000)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones hit $120 in multiple colors (Reg. $150)
Daily Deals: WD easystore 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $65, Huawei Fit Fitness Tracker $85, more
Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mac mouse, the Logitech MX Master, is now $60
Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]
Review: Drone Nerds fixed my broken DJI Phantom in just 24 hours
Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle
9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Learn to Code 2017 Bundle: Pay What You Want for iOS and Mac Lessons
- TopScanner PDF app for iPhone and iPad now available for free (Reg. $2)
- Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store
- Wrestle Jump’s hilarious iOS local 2-player action free for first time in years
- App Store Free App of the Week: Little Kitten virtual pet app free (Reg. $2)
- Transistor action-RPG for iOS drops to $3 (Reg. $5)
- eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more
- iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550
- Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280
- Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- BenQ MH530 1080p Home Theater Projector: $380 shipped
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $150 (Reg. $300)
- Add Bluetooth to any speakers with this handy $11 NFC-enabled receiver
- Belkin Carrying Case for Apple Pencil hits lowest Amazon price for $15
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Earphones w/ Mic $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Royal Defense, TopScanner, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: For Honor $40, GTA V $35, more
- Philips Wake-Up Lights make mornings better w/ Sunrise Simulation: $40
- APC Back-UPS has eight protected outlets to keep your gear safe: $35
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- FurHaven Velvet Pet Bed Bundles from $22.50 Prime shipped
- Military-style boots from $42 at Amazon: Reebok Tactical $60, more
- Hoover Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner $84 shipped for today only
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer
- The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”
- SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities
- Elgato’s Stream Deck brings broadcast-level control to your Twitch stream
- Nike’s new Air Jordan 13 Golf brings iconic retro style to the course
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 release date and more [Video]
- VRgluv will change the future of VR for the better
- The ClayXYZ 3D Printer lets anyone create ceramic artwork easily and affordably
- Samson Q2U Podcasting Mic Bundle hits today for under $60
- Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs
- TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR
- Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover
- Mafia 3’s open-world organized crime comes to Mac today
- Städler Made’s $300 Pizza Oven brings the restaurant experience home
- Lighthouse uses deep learning to do more than a typical security camera
- AstroPrint + AstroBox Touch will make 3D printing as easy as Pi
- Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches
- PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids
- Hyperkin’s new HD NES Classic console plays original cartridges
- Pharrell x adidas bring the heat with new Tennis HU colorway
- PES 2017 Soccer comes to iOS/Android this month + in-game freebies
- Otterbox unveils new rugged Venture coolers and Elevation tumblers
- Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Philips Hue 3rd Gen. White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (refurb) $135 (Orig. $200)
Sphero’s adorable BB-8 App-enabled Droid is $70 w/ this exclusive code
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)
Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Luvvitt iPhone 7/Plus cases starting at $4
- Motor Trend Magazine: 4 yrs. for $12
- Huawei Watch Stainless Steel Smartwatches from $170
- Eddie Bauer takes 40% off sitewide
- Sony DualShock PS4 Wireless Controllers down at $38
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes: $30
- Mpow Solar LED Lights from $16, 2-pack $30, more
- BOGO free tickets to see the new Baywatch movie
- Hamilton Beach Coffee Percolator hits $27
- Starbucks offers a $15 Gift Card w/ $60 purchase
- Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33, more
- Arduino Roundup: Robot Car $78, Getting Started eBook $10 and more!
- Amazon offers a $10 credit for new Music Unlimited streaming customers
- Dewalt 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit $299 shipped
- Frigidaire’s 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner is an Amazon best-seller: $155 (Reg. $190)
- Magellan iOS synth drops to $3 (Reg. $15) + more music apps
- Donald Trump Chia Pottery Planter just dropped to under $15 on Amazon