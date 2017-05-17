What was your favorite announcement from the first day of Google I/O 2017? [Poll]

Today has been a busy day in the world of Google as the company kicked off its annual developer conference with a keynote address. During this presentation, Google unveiled new features coming to Android, Google Assistant, and all sorts of improvements for some of its other apps and services. What was your favorite announcement from day one of Google I/O 2017?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Some of the biggest user-facing changes that Google announced today had to do with Android and some of its other applications. Starting off, there was the released of the second developer preview of Android O which opened up a public beta of the OS for Pixel and some Nexus owners to test. We also saw additions to the Google Assistant that allows for keyboard input, visual searches, and customized shortcuts.

That is just the beginning of everything that Google announced today. For the full list, you can check out our roundup of everything that happened. Also, make sure to keep an eye on the site as there are still two more days of Google’s developer conference and more is expected to be unveiled.

So, what was your favorite announcement from the first day of Google I/O? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!