Google I/O 2017 roundup: Here’s everything Google announced this year [Updating]

Google I/O 2017 has been surprisingly chock-full of announcements this year, to say the least. The overarching theme is definitely artificial intelligence and how that tech is manifesting itself in Google Assistant. But there have been plenty of announcements surrounding all of Google’s several ecosystems — from Android, to Daydream, to services like Google Photos and Gmail.
For quick access, we’ve compiled every story we’ve written so far. And we have more coming, so stay tuned as we continually update this post.
Android
- Here’s everything new in Android O Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]
- Android O beta introduces a new style of emoji, no more blobs
- Google announces Android Go optimized for entry-level hardware
- Google bringing new UI to Android TV, 360-degree videos, Assistant integration coming later this year
- Google is adding automatic obstruction removal to the Pixel’s camera
- Kotlin is now an officially-supported programming language for Android
- Android O enters Beta Program with Developer Preview 2, adds Notification Dots, Autofill
Google Assistant/Home
- LG announces Google Home/Assistant support for its connected appliances
- Mobvoi’s Tichome Mini brings Google Assistant to a portable speaker, coming later this year
- Keyboard input is finally here for Google Assistant
- Google Home adding hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming
- Google Assistant adds more new languages as Home goes up for sale in new countries
- Google announces Assistant for iPhone at Google I/O
- Google Lens adds visual AI intelligence and actions to Android, Assistant, more
Tango AR/Daydream VR
- Expeditions AR brings volcanoes and DNA molecules to the classroom
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and LG’s next flagship will soon be Daydream-ready
- Google working on standalone VR headsets w/ HTC & Lenovo, features ‘WorldSense’ tracking
- Audio Factory demonstrates Google’s VR spatial audio engine within Daydream
- ‘Daydream Elements’ goes live on the Play Store in lead up to I/O keynote
Other stuff
- Google for Jobs uses machine learning to help you find a job from multiple services through a Google Search
- Google launches Google.ai site, announces powerful new Google Cloud TPUs
- Google Photos adds suggested sharing, shared libraries, photo books
- Numbers from I/O 2017: 2 billion Android devices, 800 million+ Drive users, 500 million+ Photos users, etc
- Gmail mobile apps get Inbox/Allo-style ‘Smart Reply’ feature with quick reply suggestions
- Google’s Nick Fox says that Allo’s web client is still ‘a month or two’ from release