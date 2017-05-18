9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Galaxy S8 Cases $3, Blue Yeti Mic $90, Withings Steel HR $143, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 Minimal Cases in multiple colors $3 (Reg. $10+)
Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)
Withings Steel HR Smart Watch: $143 (Reg. $180) | Amazon
Moto G4 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone + Accessory Bundle: $220 ($335 Value)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones hit $120 in multiple colors (Reg. $150)
Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]
Review: Drone Nerds fixed my broken DJI Phantom in just 24 hours
Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle
9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped
- Aukey Mini Drone lets you to take the skies for only $20 (Reg. $30)
- TopScanner PDF app for iPhone and iPad now available for free (Reg. $2)
- Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store
- Wrestle Jump’s hilarious iOS local 2-player action free for first time in years
- App Store Free App of the Week: Little Kitten virtual pet app free (Reg. $2)
- Transistor action-RPG for iOS drops to $3 (Reg. $5)
- iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550
- Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280
- Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Add a HomeKit-enabled Koogeek Smart Plug to your setup for $24 (Reg. $30)
- eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more
- Best Buy discounts newest iPad to $300, 128GB marked down to $400
- Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Bluetooth Speaker $24, more
- Tomoko 87-Key USB Mechanical Keyboard w/ Blue Switches for $27 shipped
- Daily Deals: Eton All Purpose Weather Alert Radio $80,
- Samsung 43-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HDTV $430, more
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- Scribd Three-Month Audiobook and Magazine Subscription: FREE (Reg. $27)
- Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset for $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Knots 3D for iOS free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. $2)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Brave Guardians, Knots 3D, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 $20, Star Wars Battlefront from $6, more
- Dyson Ball Allergy Upright (refurb) $233 (Orig. $350) today only
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 15 for PC/Mac w/ How-To Guide: $90
- Ultimate Fidgeters Bundle Helps Relieve Work Stress for $20
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
- Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
- Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer
- The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”
- SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities
- Elgato’s Stream Deck brings broadcast-level control to your Twitch stream
- Nike’s new Air Jordan 13 Golf brings iconic retro style to the course
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 release date and more [Video]
- VRgluv will change the future of VR for the better
- The ClayXYZ 3D Printer lets anyone create ceramic artwork easily and affordably
- Samson Q2U Podcasting Mic Bundle hits today for under $60
- Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs
- TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR
- Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover
- Mafia 3’s open-world organized crime comes to Mac today
- Städler Made’s $300 Pizza Oven brings the restaurant experience home
- Lighthouse uses deep learning to do more than a typical security camera
- AstroPrint + AstroBox Touch will make 3D printing as easy as Pi
- Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches
- PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Learn to Code 2017 Bundle: Pay What You Want for iOS and Mac Lessons
Sphero’s adorable BB-8 App-enabled Droid is $70 w/ this exclusive code
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- BenQ Home Theater Projector: $380 shipped
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar $150
- Belkin Carrying Case for Apple Pencil $15
- iClever Bluetooth Earphones w/ Mic $10, more
- Philips Wake-Up Lights: $40
- Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System $140
- Finish Line’s End of Season Sale: Nike Roshe from $42
- George Foreman Grill for $68 (Reg. $85)
- Ryobi 18V Cordless Trimmer/Blower $159, more
- O2COOL 10″ Portable Fan down to $18 (25% off)
- Dyson Refurbished Cinetic Animal Upright Vac from $200 (Orig. $600)
- Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
- Luvvitt iPhone 7/Plus cases starting at $4
- Motor Trend Magazine: 4 yrs. for $12
- DJI Phantom 3 Professional Drone with 4K for $549
- Huawei Watch Stainless Steel Smartwatches from $170
- Eddie Bauer takes 40% off sitewide
- Sony DualShock PS4 Wireless Controllers down at $38
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes: $30
- Mpow Solar LED Lights from $16, 2-pack $30, more
- BOGO free tickets to see the new Baywatch movie
- Hamilton Beach Coffee Percolator hits $27
- Starbucks offers a $15 Gift Card w/ $60 purchase
- Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33, more
- Arduino Roundup: Robot Car $78, Getting Started eBook $10 and more!
- Amazon offers a $10 credit for new Music Unlimited streaming customers