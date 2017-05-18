Google announces Payment API, Assistant payments, targeted Android Pay loyalty offers & more

As part of its Google I/O announcements this week, Google announced its latest new payments features today, including new targeted offers coming to Android Pay, a new Google API that will enable fast checkouts in apps and online, payments with Google Assistant, and more.

For Assistant, users will soon be able to send and receive money using only voice commands and a card linked to their Google account:

Best iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV game controllers

In the upcoming months, we’ll also enable people in the U.S. to send or receive payments via the Google Assistant. On your Google Home or Android device, it’s as simple as saying “Ok Google, send $10 to Jane for pizza.” All you need is a debit card linked to your Google account.

The new Google Payment API, which will work with both verified credit or debit cards linked to a Google account, is launching to enable faster payments in apps and online by requiring only a security code or authentication with an Android device to complete a purchase. Google is accepting sign ups for developers that are interested in getting early access to the new API.

In addition, Google confirmed that Android Pay —now available in 10 markets— will soon be coming to Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain and Taiwan. Google maintains a full list of participating banks on its website.

Android Pay is also getting a new feature by way of targeted offers that merchants will be able to present to users when they are at a physical location. The offers will appear next to a loyalty card after you’ve opted to save a merchant’s card to Android Pay, as pictured above with Panera Bread, is one of the first partners that will be using the new Card Linked Offers API.

Lastly, Google announced today that it’s making adding loyalty cards to Android Pay easier by sending a notification to add a card after users manually punch in their loyalty account.

The company also noted that it will soon be launching PayPal integration after previously unveiling the plans last month.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!