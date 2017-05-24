Android Pay reportedly set to launch in Canada on May 31st

A report today says that Android Pay is finally coming to Canada at the end of the month, just about 6 months since we first found evidence of the imminent rollout in a teardown of the Android Pay app.

The report doesn’t go into much detail on the launch, simply stating that Google’s payments service should launch on May 31st. At this time, it’s still not clear exactly which banks — and more specifically, which cards — will work with Android Pay when it launches.

That said, we found assets referencing Interac in our teardown of the Android Pay app last year, and the banks that use Interac to process debit transactions include TD Canada Trust, RBC, BMO, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, National Bank of Canada, ATB Financial, Meridian, and more.

At that point last year, more than one Canadian Android user told us that the payments service suddenly started working with some cards — and presumably stopped working shortly after. Google then commented officially on the matter, telling us “it is currently not available in Canada.”

Android Pay most recently launched in Russia, making the service available in 11 countries. In that country, several well known companies like BP, H&M, Burger King, KFC, McDonalds, and Starbucks all support Android Pay at their various locations. Expect similar in Canada.