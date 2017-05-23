Google launches Android Pay in Russia, now available in 11 countries

As rumored earlier this month, Android Pay is continuing its international expansion by launching in Russia. Google’s mobile payment system is now available in its 11th country and is live with a slew of support from local retailers, applications, and bank partners.

Google notes that there are thousands of organizations in Russia that support Android Pay. These include multinational companies like Burger King, KFC, McDonalds, and Starbucks for food, as well as BP for gas and H&M for clothing. The full list, which includes many local retailers, is below.

While paying at an NFC terminal, purchases that cost under 1000 rubles will automatically wake your phone. Otherwise, users will have to first unlock their device like normal.

The ability to use Android Pay to make purchases in third-party services is also launching for 12 local apps, including Uber, Lamoda, OneTwoTrip, and Rambler/Cashie.

On the bank front, there are a number that support adding a credit, debit, Mastercard, or Visa card to use with Android Pay. Some local mobile banking applications are also integrated with Pay, including Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank, and Tinkoff Bank.

Android Pay is available on devices running 4.4 KitKat or above, with the app pre-installed on some devices from HTC and MTS.