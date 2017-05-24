Samsung’s cuter new Gear 360 camera hits stores on May 25th for $229

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsung Electronics America, Inc., today announced pricing and availability of the new Samsung Gear 360 in the United States. The new Gear 360 is priced at $229, representing a highly accessible price point for creating high quality, 360-degree photos and videos, or live broadcasting life’s moments in full 360 degrees. Gear 360 will be available in-store and online at Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular, Samsung.com, and through the ShopSamsung app.

The new Gear 360 is lightweight and compact, with a pocketable design, and for the first time will offer video recording at up to 4K resolution, as well as 15mp high resolution images. When Gear 360 is paired with a compatible smartphone, such as the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, users will have the opportunity to share their moments in real time at 2K resolution to platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Samsung VR*.

“The new Gear 360 is breaking down barriers of time and distance by allowing users to shoot, edit, view and share 360-degree video from the palm of their hands,” said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “We are extending our smartphone-powered VR ecosystem, and helping users connect worldwide to create the future of storytelling with sharable, immersive experiences that transport viewers to new places.”

From the Gear 360 mobile app, users can control the camera remotely as well as stitch, edit and share content on the go. Whether creating a 360-degree video or photo, users can access various viewing modes and editing tools to use on their own video creations.

The new Gear 360 is compatible with Samsung devices, including the newly released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 active, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 edge. It is also compatible with many third-party accessories through the universal mount at the base of the device. The new Gear 360 offers expanded compatibility with iOS devices and Windows®/Mac® computers.

Consumers who purchase a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ between May 25, 2017 and June 19, 2017 will be able to purchase the new Gear 360 for just $49 (a $229 value). This promotion is available for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply***. Visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions/360summer on May 25 for more information.

For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/gear360.