9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD Elements 1TB External Hard Drive $40, Logitech Wireless Mice from $20, Epson LCD Projector $240, more

- May. 30th 2017 10:45 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $40, VIZIO 50-inch 4K Chromecast Built-in UHDTV with HDR $550, more

Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more

Epson VS240 LCD Projector with HDMI input: $240 (Reg. $300)

Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

This Brother Wireless Printer w/ AirPrint is an Amazon favorite, now $100 (Reg. $130)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide