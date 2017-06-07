9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G6 + Watch Style $600, SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC $11, Gear 360 $145, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG G6 32GB (unlocked) with Watch Style: $600 ($730 value) | B&H
Amazon SanDisk Sale 25% off: wireless flash drives, memory cards, more
Samsung’s Gear 360 VR camera is now $145 for Prime members
Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, Charge 2 $90, more
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker I is $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more
Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards
Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot
9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Logitech Performance Mouse MX $40, VIZIO 48″ 1080p HDTV with Chromecast built-in $330, more
- Logitech Z200 Multimedia Speakers get a rare price drop to $20 at Amazon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Mini Ninjas, Tiny Guardians, LIMBO, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: 2-Pack Anker Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors $6, more
- Twelve South’s BookBook iPhone 7/Plus cases drop to $54 (Amazon all-time low)
- LG Tone Pro Bluetooth Stereo Headset in Red $20 shipped
- Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller refurb for just $80 shipped (Orig. $150)
- LEGO Architecture Louvre Building Kit now under $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Under Armour launches Icon Studio that turns your iPhone photos into shoes
- Aukey 20W Dual USB Port Solar Charger $39, more
- Samsonite Classic Gusset Business Briefcase $24 at Amazon (Reg. $45+)
- Shopping Cart Cover/Baby Seats from just $14 Prime shipped today
- Panera offers $3 off orders of $6 or more today
Scorkl is your super light and ultra portable scuba diving solution
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Add a leather band to your Apple Watch in multiple colors for $13 (Reg. $21)
Apple iPhone 6s 16GB in multiple colors now $280 shipped (refurb)
Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits
The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro
Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time in years (Reg. $4+)
App Store Free App of the Week: The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more
Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases
Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
- Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
- ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
- Optoma new line of 4K and HDR-ready projectors, starting just under $2,000
- EarStudio brings Bluetooth high-fidelity audio to your wired-headphones
- Nintendo unveils the very first special edition Switch console
- The Bean 3D Printer is priced low with the consumer in mind
- Samsung’s new Connect Home mesh wireless system is available for pre-order Sunday
- Ryobi’s Cooler will keep both you and your drinks chilled this summer
- Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price
- LEGO is now taking preorders for its Boost robotic kits arriving in August
- Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
- New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon
- LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall
- EverSleep iOS-connected wearable diagnoses sleep issues without a hospital stay
- ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
- Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera
- Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish
- How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150
Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85
Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped
Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199
Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Pioneer’s Andrew Jones Bookshelf Speakers drop to $150
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers gets first price drop on Mac: $20
- Garmin Vívomove Activity Tracker w/ Leather Band: $60
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 Military Green Bundle $240
- Amazon offers Prime for under $6 to low income shoppers
- AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case hits all-time low for $9
- Harman Kardon takes 50% off JBL Home Audio Gear $285
- Sharpie Accent Pocket Highlighters: 24-Pack $9.50
- Sugru Moldable Glue fixes/seals anything from $12
- Foscam Wi-Fi Cameras on sale: 720p for $40, 1080p for $60
- WORX WG771 19-inch 56V Electric Lawn Mower $298, more
- Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band+ Router (refurb): $40
- Cowin’s Bluetooth Headphones are an Amazon best-seller: $39 (Reg. $70)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to just $60
- Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook w/ 16GB SSD is $125 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)