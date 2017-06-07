9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G6 + Watch Style $600, SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC $11, Gear 360 $145, more

- Jun. 7th 2017 10:23 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG G6 32GB (unlocked) with Watch Style: $600 ($730 value) | B&H

Amazon SanDisk Sale 25% off: wireless flash drives, memory cards, more

Samsung’s Gear 360 VR camera is now $145 for Prime members

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker I is $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Daily Deals: Logitech Performance Mouse MX $40, VIZIO 48″ 1080p HDTV with Chromecast built-in $330, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more

Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases

Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150

Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85

Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped

Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

