Android O Developer Preview 3 rolling out to Pixel/Nexus w/ final APIs, Play Store publishing

After entering the Beta Program at Google I/O last month, Android O is now on its penultimate developer preview. This release provides developers with final O APIs and an official SDK, while stability should only improve from this point onwards.

The previous release at I/O 17 introduced new features like Notification Dots and Autofill with Google, while explicitly naming others like Smart Text Selection. For the Android Beta, it critically added Compatibility Test Suite approval for apps like Android Pay.

With API level 26 finalized in DP3, developers can now begin publishing apps targeted for Android O to the Google Play Store. For a full list of what’s new, check out our updating gallery of all the changes and new features.

Those already enrolled in the Android Beta Program should receive an update notification shortly on their compatible Pixel or Nexus device.

Factory images for build OPP3.170518.006 can be flashed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta OTA. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sign-up for the Android Beta Program.

Google has also posted the download links to the OTA files to quickly sideload DP3. Visit our guide if you need help installing: