9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung DeX $135, JBL Playlist Chromecast Speaker $150, Samsung IconX Headphones $55, more

- Jun. 9th 2017 10:34 am PT

Samsung DeX Station for Galaxy S8 and S8+: $135 (Reg. $150) | Amazon

JBL’s Playlist Chromecast Speaker gets a discount to $150 (Reg. $180)

Samsung IconX Headphones $55 shipped (Geek Squad Refurb, Orig. $200)

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (unlocked): $640 (Reg. $725) | eBay

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB (unlocked): $728 (Reg. $850) | eBay

TP-Link Networking Amazon Gold Box: smart outlets $23, routers, switches and more

WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD down to $105 (Orig. $200)

 

Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: BeatsX under $100, 2017 iPad discounts, HomeKit deals, more

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Review: UNBREAKcable Lightning cables are designed to withstand everyday life

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now

ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller

Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3

AOC 24-Inch Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI + USB for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

Logitech Z200 Multimedia Speakers get a rare price drop to $20 at Amazon

LG’s Unlocked G6 32GB Kit w/ LG Style Smartwatch for $600

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

