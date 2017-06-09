Google Maps makes it easier to find & navigate this year’s Pride events

This year, as a way to celebrate Pride and to help people navigate to events and parades, Google Maps will be displaying different Pride festivities happening in 35 cities around the world…

When you launch the Google Maps application on either Android or iOS, you will see parade routes shown as a rainbow. All Pride-related events will marked with a “special Pride icon.” Tapping on the parade route or the icon will bring up an information card that will tell you more about the event, its hours, and the traffic nearby.

While Google does state that it has added parade routes and event info for 35 cities, it doesn’t explicitly say which ones. From Google’s blog post, we know for sure that this is implemented in San Fransisco and Tel Aviv, but you will have to check your own Maps app to see if this feature is live in your city.

But what if you aren’t trying to go to a Pride event but instead need to navigate through the area? Don’t worry because Google Maps will have traffic information for the area including any road closures, and will provide you with detours so that you don’t accidentally end up in the parade route.

Happy Pride!