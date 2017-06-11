There is a hidden section within Android that provides developers with different tools to help them debug apps and so much more. Regular users tend to enable these Developer options so that they can turn on USB debugging, allowing them to control the device using a computer. If you’ve ever enabled the Developer options but now want to hide then, the steps below will show you how to easily do so.

How to hide Android’s Developer options

Go to your Android device’s Settings menu Scroll down to the Apps menu section (Apps & notifications in stock Android) Tap into the App info menu Locate the Settings application Select the Storage option Tap on Clear Data. This will remove the Developer options and might reset some of your preferences within the Settings menu

If you ever want to re-enable Android’s Developer options, all you have to do is go back to your device’s About phone/tablet menu and repeatedly tap on the build number.