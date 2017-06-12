9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy S8+ $700, GoPro HERO4 Black $225, TP-Link Smart Bulbs $16, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $60 off at Walmart for pre-orders, from $597
- ZeroLemon 3100mAh iPhone 7 Charging Case drops to $17.50 Prime shipped
- LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum set for $120 plus more kits 20% off from $8
- Philips Hue 3rd Gen. Starter Kit with HomeKit support $170 (Reg. $200)
- Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
- APC 8-outlet 2603 Joule Surge Protector w/ USB Charging Ports $15 (all-time low)
- Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus starting at $3.50 Prime shipped
- Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports
- Eufy Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac + Humos Humidifier $120 ($170+ value)
- Wayfair Red Hot Summer sale, up to 70 % off all furniture for every room
- Pavlok Rise shocks you out of bed so you can build better sleep habits
- Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 40V 1160 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer $199, more
- Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design
- Samsung Galaxy S8/Plus Unlocked 64GB from $625 shipped (Reg. $725)
- Coca Cola 6-Can Mini Fridge for $29 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Gorilla’s best-selling Heavy-Duty 2-in-1 Yard Dump Cart $99.50 shipped
Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB (unlocked): $700 (Reg. $850) | eBay
GoPro HERO4 Black Action Camera (refurb) + LCD BacPac $225 shipped
TP-Link’s best-selling Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs $16 (Amazon all-time low)
Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped
iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal and eBay
GameStop, Toys R Us, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s and more gift cards up to 20% off
iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy
AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)
- Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
- Toca Lab Elements free on iOS fori bet very first time (Reg. $3)
- Puzzlejuice punches “your brain in the face” for just $1 right now (50% off)
- App Store Free App of the Week: FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
E3 2017:
Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
- EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
- Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]
9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!
- Anker Amazon Sale: Powerline+ Lightning Cables $14, Bluetooth speakers $17, more
- Jaybird X3 and Freedom Bluetooth Earbuds both discounted to $100
- Logitech Harmony Elite is the best universal remote out there, now $250
- Garmin’s Fenix 3 Fitness Watch is now $350 shipped (Reg. $420)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins pre-order + $10 credit $48, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: He Likes The Darkness, AURA, more
- HP 27-inch LED Monitor w/ 2x HDMI for $140 shipped (Reg. $189)
- Dell All-In-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $70 (Reg. $100+)
- olloclip Macro Pro Lens for iPhone 6/s/Plus $30 (Reg. $70), more
- Sony Wireless NC Headphones hit Amazon all-time low: $178 shipped, more
- Gift Dad Coleman Amazon Gold Box: Sleeping Bags $18, Coolers $12, Tents $33, more
- Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver $43 (Reg. $80) in today’s Gold Box, more
- Rachio 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controllers from $155: 16-zone $185
- Logitech unveils Powerplay wireless charging mousepad for gamers
- Amazon takes up to 60% off watches in today’s Gold Box from Timex, Casio, Fossil, more
- Daily Deals: WD 4TB NAS Internal HD w/ $25 Best Buy Gift Card $120, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Logitech’s new Doodle Mice sport fun and creative designs sure to standout
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 coming to PS4/Xbox One this summer
Nintendo Switch gets new Power Plate charging system, other accessories from Bionik
- Strøm’s 50-mile range makes it the perfect eBike for any ride
- easyPlay keeps your pet active and happy even when you’re away from home
- Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now
- ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller
- Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3
- SONICAM is the first professional VR camera that has true 3D sound
- Wacom introduces a smart Clipboard that enables easy digital archiving on iOS/Android
- Ahead turns any helmet into an iPhone-enabled cycling companion
- Anova’s new Nano Precision Cooker packs delicious features, pre-order now
- Pad & Quill’s all-American leather Oxford case for Apple’s new 10.5″ iPad Pro
- Under Armour launches Icon Studio that turns your iPhone photos into shoes
- Scorkl is your super light and ultra portable scuba diving solution
- Teach your kid about circuits safely with conductive play dough
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more
- Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases
- Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
- Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
- ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Onkyo 980W 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $245
- Harman Kardon 5.1-Channel Surround-Sound System: $140
- Oakley sunglasses and clothes up to 70% off at 6pm
- Schwinn 9-in-1 Bike Multi-tool from $5.50
- Pioneer SE-MHR5 Dynamic Headphones for $100
- Halter Height Adjustable Elevating Desktop $169 (Reg. $256)
- Netgear Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70
- Wired, Dwell, ESPN, GQ and more magazines from under $5/yr
- Orbit Wi-Fi Sprinkler System Controller for $81
- Amazon’s best-selling Sensi Smart Thermostat $99, more
- Cuisinart 16-Ounce Compact Juice Extractor $39 (Reg. $70)
- LOFT 50% off dresses, tees, and tanks sale is going on now!
- Bestek Magnetic Smartphone Holder in black or silver for $8, more