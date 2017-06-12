9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy S8+ $700, GoPro HERO4 Black $225, TP-Link Smart Bulbs $16, more

- Jun. 12th 2017 11:44 am PT

9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $60 off at Walmart for pre-orders, from $597

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB (unlocked): $700 (Reg. $850) | eBay

GoPro HERO4 Black Action Camera (refurb) + LCD BacPac $225 shipped

TP-Link’s best-selling Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs $16 (Amazon all-time low)

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped

iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal and eBay

GameStop, Toys R Us, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s and more gift cards up to 20% off

iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy

AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)

E3 2017:

Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]

  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Logitech’s new Doodle Mice sport fun and creative designs sure to standout

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 coming to PS4/Xbox One this summer

 

Nintendo Switch gets new Power Plate charging system, other accessories from Bionik

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

