As she departs Yahoo, Marissa Mayer says she looks forward to using Gmail again

Yesterday was Marissa Mayer’s official departure from Yahoo, where she served as CEO since 2012. After many years of her trying to turn the company around, shareholders finally put Yahoo to its independent death earlier this month with their votes to approve Yahoo’s sale to Verizon.

Mayer is walking away with a hefty $260 million, though, and apparently has her mind on one big life change: she gets to use Gmail again, a product she helped create.

The quote came straight from Mayer at the accelerateHER forum in London: “I look forward to using Gmail again. Am always faster when using a tool I designed myself.”

As CEO of Yahoo, Mayer assumably had to use Yahoo’s own Yahoo Mail.

During her time as VP of Search Products and User Experience at Google between 2005 and 2010, Mayer managed as many as 150 other managers, and she’s known for her integral role in the development of products like Gmail, Google Search, and others. At one point or another she had influence over Google Earth, Google Maps, Google Books, Google Images, Google News, and countless other products.