LG extends G6 warranties to two years, provides coverage for long-term phone ownership [Update]

Most consumer electronics, including smartphones, come with a limited one-year warranty. LG is stepping it up a notch today by announcing something that it calls the Second Year Promise. Now, instead of your G6 only being covered for a single year, it will be covered by LG for two…

With this program, when an LG G6 is purchased, the first year of its limited warranty is going to still be covered by the mobile carrier, just like normal. After that time period, users will have to contact LG directly and file a claim if they have any issues with their smartphone.

LG’s Second Year Promise is in no way an insurance program and will not cover damage from drops or other accidents. What this should do, though, is protect users in case the G6 develops a bootlooping issue similar to those found on some older devices.

One thing to note is that you have to manually enroll your G6 in LG’s Second Year Promise. You also have to sign up for the program within 90 days after purchasing your device. Don’t worry if you have already bought a G6 because you can still register within 90 days of today’s announcement.

If you would like to enroll in LG’s Second Year Promise, all you have to do it visit the company’s warranty website and register your device. In addition to your personal contact information, you will need to provide your G6’s IMEI, serial number, and information about where and when you purchased the handset. With that done, if something does happen to your G6, LG should mail you out a new one within two business days.

Update: LG has reached out to let us know that the company created the Second Year Promise because customers on average own their smartphones for 18 to 24 months. Since customers are keeping LG’s devices for longer periods, the company wanted to “ensure that customers remain as happy with their device in their second year of ownership compared to the first!”