9to5Rewards: Two Speck case bundles for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ [Giveaway]

For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re partnering with Speck to give away two case bundles for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. If you win, you’re going to get a total of 4 different cases from the same company that made the Presidio cases for Pixel that we gave away in February…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Specifically, we’re giving away four cases per winner; you’ll get one Presidio, Presidio CLEAR, Presidio GRIP and Presidio CLEAR Neon for either Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Here’s what they look like:

Each of the two winners of this week’s giveaway is going to get four cases for the device of their choice. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our Amaryllo’s smartphone-controlled iSensor HD giveaway was @tepa_1002121.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US, Europe, and Canada.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Toys: 9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]

9to5Mac: 9to5Rewards: Olloclip Active Lens for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus [Giveaway]