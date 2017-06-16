9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 55-inch 4K TV $530, Beats Studio Wireless Headphones $180, Samson USB Studio Microphone $45, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports $530 shipped
Daily Deals: Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $180, Samson USB Studio Microphone $45, more
Mohu Leaf 50 mile HDTV Antenna for $28 shipped (Open-Box, Orig. $60)
Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts: smart home, tools, accessories, iPhone cases, more
E3 2017:
Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]
- Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
- Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
- Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
- EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
- Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]
Review: Archeer’s Bluetooth Speaker booms with surprising quality for the price
Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp
9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Mac App Roundup: HDR Projects 5 $39, Drive Genius 5 $39,TextExpander 1-Yr Subscription $20, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Frozen Wilds $15, Battlefront Ultimate $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, Cut the Buttons, more
- VUDU $5 movie sale: The Matrix, Tormorrowland, Jason Bourne, many more
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit $187 shipped (Reg. up to $250)
- Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33 (Reg. $45), more
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Binoculars for $155 (Reg. $260)
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- D-Link’s Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem is down to $30 shipped (Reg. up to $45)
- Wired + Popular Science Magazine bundle for $8 shipped (Up to $35 value)
- Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared Portable Grill2Go Gas Grill drops to $79 shipped
- Wahl Elite Pro Haircut Kit w/ carrying case $40 shipped (up to 20% off)
- DYMO’s Turbo Thermal Label Printer gets a massive discount: $28 (Reg. $60+)
- Lord & Taylor takes 30% off Michael Kors, Sperry, Kate Spade and more!
- Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped
- iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped
- PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)
- Cut the Buttons HD for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Where’s Waldo-like Hidden Folks for iOS gets first price drop: $3
- AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)
- Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free for first time ever (Reg. $2)
- Submerged Miku and the Sunken City gets first drop on iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need
- Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone
- RadioShack’s liquidation sale is filled with merchandise to help you relive the 1980’s
- Razer unveils new Thresher Ultimate Headset for Xbox One, PS4 and PC
- Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards
- Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger
- Nyko announces the first portable HDMI dock for Nintendo Switch w/ new chargers and cases
- Tertill autonomously tames those pesky weeds to keep your garden looking its best
- Best Buy will soon let you try-before-you-buy some of its most popular tech
- Metroid Samus Returns is a brand new game in the series dropping on 3DS this year
- Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports
- Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture
- Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design
- Pavlok Rise shocks you out of bed so you can build better sleep habits
- Logitech unveils Powerplay wireless charging mousepad for gamers
- Strøm’s 50-mile range makes it the perfect eBike for any ride
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
HomeKit-enabled Ecobee3 Lite w/ 2 free room sensors for $159 ($230 value)
Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands from $6.50 Prime shipped, both sizes available
Status Audio Open Back Studio Headphones nearly 50% off: $49 shipped
Anker has iPad Pro/Air and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors from $4
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in two colors: $65
- Seek Thermal XR Camera for iPhone: $200
- Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack has dropped to $90
- Onkyo 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System for $199
- Nordstrom Rack Event 25% off Hudson, Nike, Sperry and more!
- GreenWorks 13A 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower $127, more
- LeEco Le Pro3 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $230
- Adidas Friends and Family sale takes 30% off sitewide
- Panasonic Home Monitoring 1080p Camera System $130
- Samsung’s 12-inch 4GB Chromebook Plus as low as $341
- Garmin’s Vívomove Activity Fitness Tracker down to $58
- Xbox LIVE Gold 12-Month Memberships for $44 shipped
- Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit $45 (Reg. $67), more
- Status Audio Open Back Studio Headphones nearly 50% off: $44 shipped
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone Unlocked: $400 (Reg. $800)
- Vantrue M2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $8, more
- Old Navy 50% off clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family