Samsung reportedly planning August event for Galaxy Note 8 announcement

Despite last year’s fiery fiasco, it does not appear that the next device in Samsung’s Galaxy Note line will be delayed. A new report now suggests an August launch event for the Galaxy Note 8 that lines up with previous events.

According to Reuters, the device will specifically be launched in New York City during the second half of August. This event would line up with the past two Galaxy Note reveals in mid-to-late August.

The same source told the publication that the Note 8 will have a screen that is “marginally larger” than the current 6.2-inch display found on the Galaxy S8+ with the same curved design. In a first for Samsung, there will be two rear-facing cameras.

The latter feature lines up with an earlier report that suggested the dual set-up will be used to provide 3x optical zoom with OIS on both the 12MP wide-angle and 13MP telephoto lens.

Other rumored specs include either a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor depending on the market. Despite rumors of the fingerprint sensor built into the touchscreen, it’s likely that it will be on the rear-side like the Galaxy S8.

With the Galaxy Note 7 debacle beginning to fade, there is less pressure on the Galaxy Note 8 given how the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were quite a hit earlier this year. However, it is still an important device for Samsung.